Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

