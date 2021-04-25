Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 736,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC opened at $24.70 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.