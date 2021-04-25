Tiaa Fsb Acquires 7,240 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,939 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.