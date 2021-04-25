Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

