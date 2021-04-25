Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

