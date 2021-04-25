Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

