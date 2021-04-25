Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE CNQ opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

