9,753 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 328,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

