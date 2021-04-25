OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

