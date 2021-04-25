11,207 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $148.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

