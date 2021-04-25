OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.