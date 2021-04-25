Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.