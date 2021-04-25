Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

