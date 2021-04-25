HSBC Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.