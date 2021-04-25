Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

IMUX opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

