R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

RCM opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,117 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

