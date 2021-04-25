BMO Capital Markets Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

