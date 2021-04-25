Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SMMT stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

