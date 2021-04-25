Shauna Mcintyre Sells 110 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00.

NYSE:LAD opened at $390.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.