Bandera Partners Llc Sells 6,051 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $288,854.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31.

BBQ opened at $14.54 on Friday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.