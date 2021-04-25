Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,051 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

