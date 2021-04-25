MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $478,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $123.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

