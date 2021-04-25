Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

