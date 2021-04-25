Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

