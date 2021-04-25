Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96.
In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
