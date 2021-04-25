Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.