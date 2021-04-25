NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

