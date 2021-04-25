L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 121.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.