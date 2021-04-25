Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

