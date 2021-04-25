Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

