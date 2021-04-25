Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

