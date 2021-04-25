Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 197 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

