Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $28.97 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.