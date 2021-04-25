Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.