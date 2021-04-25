Piper Sandler Raises Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $63.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of PLRX opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

