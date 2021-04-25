Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)’s share price traded up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 642,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 845,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

