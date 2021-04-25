Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 40,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 76,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.