Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $6.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 21,097 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

