Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $45,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

