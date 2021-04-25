NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $326,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,241. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

