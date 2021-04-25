7,277 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 68.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

