NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $296.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.68. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

