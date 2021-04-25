Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,717 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $65.81 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.