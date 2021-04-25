Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

