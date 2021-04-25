Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 819,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

