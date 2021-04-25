FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.