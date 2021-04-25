Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $35.31.

