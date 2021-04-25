Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

