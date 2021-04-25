iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lessened by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

