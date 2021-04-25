V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,028.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $62.94.

