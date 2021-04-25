Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

